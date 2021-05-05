DOUGHTY, "H" Lloyd



"H" Lloyd Doughty passed on May 1, 2021, at the age of 77.



Lloyd graduated from Garfield High School in 1961, followed by active duty in the Navy. He enjoyed a 36-year career at Avon Products and continued to work 12 more years at



Superior Acura in Fairfield.



In 1964 Lloyd married Sharon Short. He was father of LeAnna and Bryan but his true joy came from Suzanne, Sean, Matthew, Madison, Lilly and



Sophia, his grandchildren and Elijah, Willow, Grace, Nova and Rowan, his great-grandchildren. In addition, Lloyd had a



special connection with Adam, Alex and Zach Powell whom he thought of as family.



Lloyd is survived by his twin brother, Dean Doughty, brother Cam Mullins and sisters Jean Tuttle and Brecky Daithe.



Lloyd will be honored at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014 on Thursday, May 6. Visitation from



5-7pm.



Friday, May 7, a service at the funeral home will start at 11:00am followed by a Celebration of Life.



Donations: The Rare Disease Family Foundation:



www.rarediseaseff.org