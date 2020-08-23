DOUGHMAN, George Age 73, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. He was born in Middletown, OH, on Jan. 26, 1947, to the late Paul and Helen Doughman (nee Crout). George is survived by his beloved wife of over 9 years, Diannah E. Doughman (nee Smith); children, Ronald (Erinn) Doughman, Jackie (Matt) Sanders, James (Dena) Bell, and Dawn (Joe) Gayda; brother, Charles Doughman; and a host of other family members and friends. Graveside Service will take place at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 11825 Pippin Rd., Pleasant Run, OH 45231. www.NewcomerDayton.com

