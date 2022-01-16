DOUCET, Deborah L. "Debbi"



Age 63 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully January 8, 2022. She was born August 20, 1958, in Gulfport, Mississippi, the daughter of the late



Gerald and Dona (Shelton)



Bowen. Her father was in the Air Force and growing up Debbi got to travel the world, living in many places such as



Puerto Rico, New Mexico, and Germany. For over 20 years she worked for the civil service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where she met her husband Bob. Among other things, Debbi enjoyed socializing, going to the beach, and caring for animals and her many plants. Above all, she was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with family and friends. In addition to her



parents she was preceded in death by infant sister, Sandra



Michelle; and two beloved cats, Pepper and Kolby. Debbi is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Bob; two sons, Daniel and Stephen; three sisters, Pamela (Joseph) Meyer,



Kathryn Reels, and Gerri Bowen (Mike Skidmore); two sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Bob) Nichols and Barbara Doucet (Michelle Oddo); as well as extended family. She also leaves behind cherished friends, Sue, Mary, Debbie, Debbie, and Bev. A



visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E.



Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., Pastor H.



Wesley Barnhill officiating. Debbi will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.BeltonStroup.com