DOTSON, Stanley M.



Age 63, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home. He was born in Waverly, TN, on September 3, 1957, the son of Ray and Hazel (Whitaker) Dotson.



Survivors include his mother, Hazel "Peggy" Dotson; brothers and sisters, Ray Jr., Raymond Lee, Charles and Gregory Dotson, Cynthia Glenn, Sandra Burke and Janice Hacker.



He was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Dwight and Philip Dotson; four sisters, Frances Dotson, Norma Callahan, Linda Mikkelson, and Brenda Jekela; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 12noon Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the Humphreys County Funeral Home, Waverly, TN, followed by burial in Wyly Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00PM Monday, April 19, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., and again from 10:00AM till 12noon Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Online register book available at



