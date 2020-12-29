DORSTEN, Clyde K.



Clyde K. Dorsten, age 89, of Xenia, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Maria Joseph Living Care Center. He was born May 10, 1931, to the late Rudolph and Olive (Schwieterman) Dorsten. On August 22, 1953, he married Rosemary (Didrick) Dorsten, who passed away on August 25, 2011. He is survived by sons, Marty (Dianne) Dorsten of Port Royal, South Carolina, and Bill (Vicki) Dorsten of Xenia; four grandchildren, Nakia Dorsten of Chicago, Lindsay (Kevan) Duke of Waynesville, Chris (Katie) Dorsten of Centerville, and Jason (Mandy) Beaver of Miamisburg; seven great-grandchildren, Valentine Gelata, Kherington and Colbie Duke, Honour and Zion Dorsten, and Weston and Sadie Beaver; and sister-in-law, Joyce Dorsten.



He was preceded in death by siblings and in-laws, Carl (Marcella) Dorsten, Gerald Dorsten, Othmar (Sally) Dorsten, Bob (Virginia) Dorsten, Ermal Dorsten, Harold Dorsten, Cyril Dorsten, and Lois (Floyd) Hemmelgarn.



Clyde was a loving husband, an Army veteran, a dedicated employee, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. He was a founding booster volunteer at Carroll High School where he served as the facility maintenance director until retirement. He never knew a stranger and was always the first to lend a helping hand.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. Brigid Catholic Church, Xenia. Visitation will be held immediately prior to the Mass from 10 AM until 10:30 AM Thursday at the back of the Church. He will be buried with his wife at Valley View Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family appreciates that those who are experiencing illnesses or symptoms of COVID-19 will be supporting them remotely. Masks and social distancing will be exercised at the church. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home.)

