DORIN, George Elliot (ne Georges Zlotogorski) 84, died September 2, 2020, with family by his side in West Chester, Ohio. A WW II holocaust survivor and orphan, George was born in Paris, France and adopted by Americans, Frances and Harry Dorin, after being hidden by various foster families in France. He was naturalized as an American citizen and served as a medic in the U. S. Air Force. George graduated with a degree in Nuclear Chemistry from the University of Florida and went on to obtain a MBA from the University of Cincinnati. George was a successful businessman and entrepreneur, notably running Gedico International, Inc. in Dayton, Ohio for over 4 decades. He was a 14th degree Mason, dedicated family man, founder of The Foundation for the Blind, co-author of the book, A Hidden Child's Success Story, and proud Republican. George was preceded in death by his second wife, Marion Dorin. He is survived by his son, Michael Dorin; step-children Joanie Delph, Samanda and John Wieland, Russell Slamowitz, Randy and Karyn Slamowitz; grandchildren, Justin Delph, Sidney and Eric Gibson and great- grandchild, Zoey Gibson. Graveside Service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Beth Israel Cemetery, Hamilton. Live streaming available via Facebook - Beth Israel Synagogue Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Israel Synagogue, 50 N 6th Street, Hamilton, OH 45011 or https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.bethisraelcongregation.com__;!!JZyed81S!1EOnWKm7c0rlgc05MHwNQAZ1N9DSRMq8cFOcXZonSPa2ykB_Svs3M6ovmiwBW03$ Colligan Funeral Home.

