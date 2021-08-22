DOOLIN, Dena G.



Dena G. Doolin, age 67, of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She was born January 6, 1954, in Portsmouth, Ohio; the daughter of the late Clarence and Gaynel (Ensor) Henderson. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Mark Henderson. Dena is survived by her beloved husband of over 20 years, Raymond Doolin. She was an educator and administrator for numerous schools in the surrounding area for many years until she retired in 2019. Dena was always knitting and loved to make mittens and hats for children. She will be dearly missed by her husband, relatives, and friends. Arrangements under the care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Hospice of Dayton or the Cancer Society of



Dayton in memory of Dena. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.BeltonStroup.com.

