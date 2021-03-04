DONOHOE, John Edward



Age 57, of Springfield, passed away February 27, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center after a battle with



cancer. He was born September 25, 1963, in Springfield, the son of John W. "Bill" and Sara J. (Sawyer) Donohoe. John was preceded in death by his father and sister, Margaret J. Stultz. He is survived by his mother, siblings, Lynn M. (Bob) Farmer, Tucson, Arizona, Cheryl A. (Larry) Newman, South Vienna and Betty J. (Dorsey) Roland, Eagle River, Alaska; children, Eric (Kristen) Donohoe, Kassie (Keith) Eichelberger, Montana Perry and Amber (Zac) Reynolds and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for John's family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

