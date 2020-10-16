DONNER, Dita Ann Age 63, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 5, 1957, the daughter of Arnold and Doris (McKinney) Conrad. On July 3, 1976, in Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fairfield she married Larry D. Donner. Dita was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Survivors include her husband, Larry; three children, Nicholas (Emily) Donner, Cassandra Donner, and Cara (Tony) Hudson; four grandchildren, Evangeline and Sophia Donner, Allura and Edwin Hudson; a brother, Barry Conrad; lifelong best friend, Lisa Gear. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Richie Conrad. Funeral Services will be held at 6:30 pm, Monday, October 19, 2020, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 pm, Monday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Processing Center of the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011, www.alz.org, or call 1-800-272-3900 in honor of Dita A. Donner. Masks are required to attend. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



