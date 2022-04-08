DONGES, Jane L.



Age 56 of Fairfield, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born August 21, 1965, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Harlene (nee Seward) Hatfield and the late Danny Hatfield. Jane was a 1983 graduate of Fairfield High School and attended D. Russell Lee



Vocational School. She worked for 20 years at her father's business, INTER- Financial Insurance Agency and then worked for Butler County Children's Services for 15 years. She loved spending time with her family and her dogs Jasmine and



Magnum, and her pet bird Hunter. She loved all animals and flower gardening. Jane is survived by her mother Harlene



Hatfield; her husband Brian Donges; two sisters Dana Syens and Lisa (Tom) Gundler; one brother Mark Hatfield; nieces and nephews, Travis, Kevin, Sabrina, Benjamin, Christopher,



Michael, Bethany, Gabriel, and Jessica; her in-laws Dan and Mary Donges; sister-in-law Deanna (Jesse) Fouts, and many aunts and uncles. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Jeremy Spence, officiating.



