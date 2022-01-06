DONEGAN, Julia K.



"Judy"



80 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was born in Springfield on August 21, 1941, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Fahy) Capen. She graduated from Saint Xavier University, BSN and Wright State University, MSN. She worked side by side with her husband at Limestone Health Care Center, serving the Springfield Community until 1988. She taught at the



Community Hospital School of Nursing, Urbana University and The Ohio State University educating thousands of student nurses. In 2019, she was a nominee for Ohio Nurse of the year. She was a dedicated nurse for over 60 years, member of Sigma Theta Tau and Box 27. Survivors include her five children,



Robert (Amy) Donegan, Teresa (Shawn) O'Brien, Kerry



(Lawrence) Henry, Susan (Jason) Magyar and Kelly (Anthony) Sutch; 15 grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, Julia, Patrick (Bridget), Kolin (Christian), Connor (Katie), Brennan, Casey, Aiden,



Brady, Dylan, Lauren, Lily, Timothy and Charlotte and three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Quinn and Jack. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. William Donegan and her second husband, Timothy Melfi. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of



Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday in St. Teresa Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to a Scholarship Fund for nursing students in Judy's name to the National Bank of St. Anne, P.O. Box 380, St. Anne, Illinois 60964.

