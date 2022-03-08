DONALDSON, Nicky E.



Nicky E. Donaldson, age 86, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born on February 29, 1936, to the late Joseph Grove and Martha Jane (Amos) Donaldson in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Keith John Moore. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Helen Jean (Selzer) Donaldson of 56 years; children Shayne Ann (Brent) Hoffman of Sparta, N.C., Schelle Lee (Ron) Dabrowski of Springboro, Kory Joe (Adrianna) Donaldson of Vandalia, Bart Alan (Conni) Donaldson of Lewis Center, Bret Allen (Nichole) Donaldson of West Milton; grandchildren Rachel, Kyle, and Samantha Hoffman of North Carolina, Sterling Dabrowski of Springboro, Alek and Abbey Donaldson of Vandalia, Cassidy, Braydon, Colton Donaldson of Lewis Center, Liam and Graham Donaldson of West Milton; great-granddaughter Josephine VanHook of Vandalia. Nick was a principal at Milton-Union Schools for 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the Troy Elks Lodge #833, loved watching football, going to Florida and spending time with his grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 3-6 PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Milton-Union Alumni Association scholarship fund for any student going into the education field. Online memories of Nick may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

