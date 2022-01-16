Hamburger icon
DONALDSON, Elmer

DONALDSON, Jr.,

Elmer T. "Ted"

Passed away January 10, 2022. He was born September 13, 1951, in Salisbury, Maryland, the son of the late Elmer Sr. and Gertrude Donaldson. Ted earned his Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, which he was very proud of. He

enjoyed Nascar, boats, trains and collecting tools. Ted is

survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Wendy (Doug) Johanson; son, Tom Donaldson; grandson, Luke Donaldson; as well as extended family. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

