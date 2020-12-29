X

DÖME, Marjorie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DÖME (Hegedus),

Marjorie Caroline

88, died Fri., Dec. 18, 2020. Born March 5, 1932, to John & Mary Hegedus in Dayton, OH. A graduate of Roosevelt HS, she graduated from UD in 1954. Worked at Rike's as an advertising copy writer after college. She was the organist at Hungarian E&R Church from the mid-1970's until 2003.

Preceded in death by her

sisters, Mary Holmes & Leona Sopronyi, her youngest son, Antal Döme, and her former husband, Gyozo Döme. Survived by daughter Gabrielle Cooney & granddaughters Skylar McKinney & Anastasia Stimens, sons Victor (Margot), János (Kerri) & grandsons Aaron & Andrew Döme, nephew Mark Holmes and niece Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins. No service

currently due to COVID.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.