DOLL, Louise J.



Louise J. Doll, age 91, of Dayton, passed away March 11, 2022. Born on July 20, 1930, to the late Luella (Hilty) and Virgil McCloud in Lima, Ohio. She worked as Liability Insurance Manager for Mead for nearly 30 years before retiring. Louise is survived by her daughter: Cynthia Pridemore, step-daughter: DeOnda "Dee Dee" (Ralph) Grant, step-sons: Ned



(Kimberly) Doll, Charles (Gail) Doll, grandsons: Derek



Pridemore, Landon (Heather Buss) Pridemore, 7 step-grandchildren, special friend: Cindy, along with numerous other



relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband: Vincent R. "Bob" Doll,



second husband: Wilbur "Gene" Burton, step-daughter:



Stephanie Hall and sister: Lorena Irvine. The family will not be having any services at this time for Louise. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

