Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

DOLL, LOUISE

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DOLL, Louise J.

Louise J. Doll, age 91, of Dayton, passed away March 11, 2022. Born on July 20, 1930, to the late Luella (Hilty) and Virgil McCloud in Lima, Ohio. She worked as Liability Insurance Manager for Mead for nearly 30 years before retiring. Louise is survived by her daughter: Cynthia Pridemore, step-daughter: DeOnda "Dee Dee" (Ralph) Grant, step-sons: Ned

(Kimberly) Doll, Charles (Gail) Doll, grandsons: Derek

Pridemore, Landon (Heather Buss) Pridemore, 7 step-grandchildren, special friend: Cindy, along with numerous other

relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband: Vincent R. "Bob" Doll,

second husband: Wilbur "Gene" Burton, step-daughter:

Stephanie Hall and sister: Lorena Irvine. The family will not be having any services at this time for Louise. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TURNBULL, Christine
2
PLATT, Billie
3
BROWN, Gregory
4
BILLINGTON, Joyce
5
BOLAR, Richard
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top