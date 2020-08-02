DOLL, Charles Age 85 of Lexington, KY (previously of Dayton, OH), passed away on July 30, 2020. He was born in Batesville, Indiana, on March 3, 1935. Proceeded in death by his wife, Rose Marie. Survived by his children, Sharon, Susan & Michael, & his three grandchildren, Brad, Andy & Tyler, & great-grandchild Aubrey. Family will receive friends Monday, August 3, 2020, from 5:00 - 6:00 PM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home with a private burial at Heritage Hill Cemetery on August 4. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation or Hospice of the Blue Grass. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com.

