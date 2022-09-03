DOLINSKI, Dorothy M. "Dottie"



Dorothy (Dottie) M. Dolinski joined her loving husband of 60 years, Walter R. Dolinski, in heaven on June 16th, 2022. Dottie was predeceased by Walt in 2011 and an unborn child in 1953. At long last they will be together again.



Dottie is survived by her children, Theresa Breno (husband Matt), Mary Jo Morelli (husband Darren), Judy Felhaber and Walt Dolinski (wife Kim). She was loved by many grandchildren, Lucas and Katie Breno, Gina and Leah Morelli, Nick Felhaber (wife Samantha) and Walt (wife Morgan) and Joey Dolinski. And finally, was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Walt, Connor, Carley, Aria, Ainsley, Rylan, Caroline and Landon.



During her life Dottie was a loving wife, a caring and giving mother and known for the best pies in the county, which she shared with everyone! She dutifully served her faith through the Alter Rosary Society, volunteer projects and kept her faith to the end. She shared her love with many, many students at the West Milton schools' cafeteria and never let a child go hungry or without a hug.



Her energy allowed her to be the biggest fan to not only her children, but her grandchildren and any child needing a fan. She was often known as "Team Grandma" to many.



A celebration of Dottie's life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the New Lebanon Lutheran Church, (32 S. Church St., New Lebanon, OH 45245 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a brief service starting at 3:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, her family welcomes donations in the name of "Lunch Lady Dottie D." Donations may be sent directly to: Milton Union Project Angel Fund, 7610 Milton-Potsdam Rd., West Milton, OH 45383



She was much loved and will be missed by all who knew her…

