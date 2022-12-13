DOHNER, William Dean



Age 89, of West Milton, passed away December 11, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County following a brief illness. Dean is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol (Mumford) Dohner, sons Steve (Kim) and Stan (Kathy), daughters Susan and Sarah, six grandchildren, four great-grandsons, and a niece and three nephews. Dean is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Nellie (Klepinger) Dohner and sister Helen Bernadine (Dohner) Blackburn.



A life-long farmer in Miami County, in later years Dean began making maple syrup and maple products on one of his farms. As a long-time member of the Potsdam Church of the Brethren, Dean enjoyed many hours of volunteer service to support the church's camp in Southern Ohio; implementing a fishing camp to teach children how to fish; teaching Sunday School; working in disaster relief, and serving in various positions within the Church. Dean also spent many hours volunteering in community organizations such as Ohio Maple Producers Association, Miami Valley Production Credit Association, 4-H, and the Miami County Fairboard.



Visitation will be from 10-11 AM on Thursday, December 15 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



