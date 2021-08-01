DOGGETT, Linda



75 of Dayton, OH, passed away June 13 at MVH. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, March 1, 1946, to Harry and Sheila Steele. She is survived by 2 sons; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Linda was an avid craftswoman who sewed, knit, quilted, spun yarn and wove countless items. An early home computer user, she ran a local BBS for years



prior to the internet. A large part of her life was spent



doing volunteer work for the Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, grade schools and Hospice. She was preceded in death by her



brother John in 1998 and her second husband Decker in 1999.

