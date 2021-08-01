journal-news logo
X

DOGGETT, Linda

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DOGGETT, Linda

75 of Dayton, OH, passed away June 13 at MVH. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, March 1, 1946, to Harry and Sheila Steele. She is survived by 2 sons; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Linda was an avid craftswoman who sewed, knit, quilted, spun yarn and wove countless items. An early home computer user, she ran a local BBS for years

prior to the internet. A large part of her life was spent

doing volunteer work for the Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, grade schools and Hospice. She was preceded in death by her

brother John in 1998 and her second husband Decker in 1999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top