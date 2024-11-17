DOEPKER, Philip Edward "Phil"



PHILIP EDWARD "PHIL" DOEPKER, age 80, of Dayton, passed away on November 14, 2024. He was born in Lima, Ohio on October 8, 1944, the son of Edward and Clara (Laudick) Doepker. Phil attended the University of Dayton, graduating with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering in 1967 and with his Masters in 1968 from The Ohio State University, also in Mechanical Engineering. After his formal education, Phil worked at the Babcock & Wilcox Research Institute in Alliance, Ohio until 1984 when he embarked on a new journey, returning to his Alma Mater, the University of Dayton. Phil was a beloved professor of Mechanical Engineering Technology until 1996, when he assisted in the founding of the Design and Manufacturing Clinic, along with the Innovation Center. Phil officially retired from the University in 2011, but continued his work in a different capacity, serving as Coordinator of Industrial and Technical Relations to the University of Dayton China Institute from 2011 to 2014. More recently, Phil was involved with the organization of The Hub at Dayton Arcade. One of Phil's proudest accomplishments during his professional career was being awarded the Erskine Fellowship to teach Engineering Design at the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, NZ, 2004 (Nominated for Lecturer of the Year), and 2011. At home, Phil won many other awards, including Affiliate Societies Council of Dayton, Outstanding Engineer and Scientist Award, University of Dayton School of Engineering, Award of Excellence in Teaching, 1998 and the University of Dayton, Alumni Award in Teaching (2004). Phil leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Bonita "Bonnie" (Weber) Doepker; children, Geoffrey (Gina) Doepker, Nikki Kamil, David (Sarah) Doepker; five grandchildren, Grace, Jake, Kayla, Kelsey and Ruby; one great-grandchild; sister, Jane (Mike) Reisinger; brothers and sisters-in-law, May (Ken) Weber, Fay (Don) Pearson, Rita (Rick) Shiverdecker, William (Luann) Weber, Betsy (Scott) Campbell, along with numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. In addition to his parents, Phil was welcomed into his eternal home by his mother and father-in-law, Bill and Rita Weber. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, November 18, 2024 from 5-7pm in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME, 1712 WAYNE AVE., DAYTON. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Phil's honor on Tuesday beginning at 10:00am in St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen St., Dayton. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00am until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the University of Dayton, Philip and Bonita Doepker Scholarship in Engineering or to the St. Mary Catholic Church Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



