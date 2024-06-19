Dodds, Byron I.



Byron (Butch) Dodds, 76, passed away on June 10, 2024 in Springfield, Ohio. Born on January 10, 1948 to the late Byron M. and Cleo (Powell) Dodds, he is survived by his former wife Deborah (Crist) Dodds and children Jodi (Sean) Williamson and Matthew (Jennifer) Dodds. In addition to his grandchildren: Zachary (Anne) Williamson, Sydney and Sophia Dodds, siblings: Sandy Whitacre and Craig (Dixie) Dodds, he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.



Butch graduated from Springfield North High, class of 1966. He retired from Navistar International after more than 35 years of service and was always involved in his children's activities. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, joined the New Carlisle Sportsman's Club, drove a school bus for Northwestern schools for several years, and made beautiful furniture.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Wedsnesday, June 19 from 4-6pm at the Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, Springfield, Ohio, followed immediately by a memorial service. Internment will follow at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to Northminster Presbyterian Church or to an organization close to your heart. Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home is assisting the family.





