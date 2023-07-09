Dobson, Emmalene



Emmalene Dobson, age 88, of Kettering passed away on July 5, 2023. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Charles and Mamie Lee. In addition to her parents, Emmalene is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Ralph Dobson and son, Mike Dobson. Emmalene is survived by her children, Charles Ralph Dobson, Rhonda (Alan) Ludwick, Randall (Michelle) Dobson; daughter-in-law, Cathy Dobson; grandkids, Daniel, Michele, Jeremy, Michael, Amy, Bradley, Tyler, Nicole; 12 great grandkids; along with many other loving family and friends. Emmalene moved to Dayton in the 1950's with her husband where she raised their children. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with family. She grew up in Wears Valley, Tennessee and will be buried with her family at Headrick's Chapel located in Sevier County. Emmalene will be deeply missed and thought of often.



