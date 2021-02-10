DOBSON (Steffey), Alice Lee



Age 73, of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Nursing Home on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Alice was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on February 17, 1947, to Whitey and Cora (nee Jameson) Steffey. On June 18, 1977, she married Jack Dobson. Alice retired from Ross Middle School teaching 7th & 8th grade Social Studies after 30 years. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Washington Lodge Order of the Eastern Star, Ladies Auxiliary and VFW Post 7670. Alice is



survived by her dear cousins, Bill and Tina Jameson, their children, Daniel and Tiffany, and Corliss and Barbara Jameson, their children, Christine, Angela and Patrick; Brian Prezette, who was like a son; her step-sister, Wendy (Steve) Booth; and her late husband's family. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Whitey Steffey and Cora (Bruce) Diehl; her husband, Jack Dobson; her cousin, Andrea Hangsber; and her



step-sister, Judy Harold. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM with



Chaplain Lauren Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at



Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown



Dawson Flick Funeral Home. There will be a live stream link made available at browndawsonflick.com under Alice's



obituary. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends Humane Society or Community First Berkeley Square Employee Fund.

