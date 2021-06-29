DOBROZSI, Edward J. "Ed"



Edward J. "Ed" Dobrozsi, 71, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born in Middletown on July 24, 1949, to



parents, John Jr. and Dorothy (Brehany) Dobrozsi. Ed graduated from Fenwick High School in 1967 and he attended Miami University. He was inducted to the Fenwick Hall of Achievement in 2010. Ed was actively involved with Dobrozsi Insurance for over 50 years and was a member of the Speaker's



Bureau of the Ohio Insurance Institute. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, served on St. John's Parish Council and Holy Family Athletic Board and was a member of the John Paul II Council 1610 Knights of Columbus. Ed was dedicated to everything he did and all the boards, councils and community activities with which he was involved. Some of those were St. John XXIII School and The Festival, Middletown Safety Council and the Safety Town for children, the Police Advisory Board, Ohio Balloon Challenge, Light-Up Middletown, the Lions Club and being a basketball referee for many years. Ed is survived by his loving wife, Nora E. (Grant) Dobrozsi; son, Evan B. Dobrozsi; brother, Thomas "Pete" (Peggy) Dobrozsi; sisters, Ruth Ann Schumann and Janice M. (Jerry) Wise; as well as



numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Robert Dobrozsi. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd



(at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to the Ed Dobrozsi Memorial Fund at St. John XXIII School, 3806 Manchester Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



