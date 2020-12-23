DIXON, Thomas B.



Thomas B. Dixon, 87, of Springfield, passed away December 19, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 18, 1933, in Jackson, Ohio, the son of Charles and Carrie Dixon. Mr. Dixon was a member of the F. O. E., the V. F. W., the Elks # 53 and the D. A. V. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and had worked in sales. Survivors include his loving wife of 10 years; Donna (Powell) Dixon, two stepchildren; Michelle (Chris) Cheney and Ronald R. Rude II (Jon McDonald), two grandchildren; Megan (Jason) Leaver and Jacob Cheney and two great-grandchildren; Myla Leaver and Malia Leaver. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held for Mr. Dixon's family with



entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

