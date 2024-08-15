Dixon, Mary Eileen



Mary Eileen Dixon, 79, of Springfield, left her temporary earthly home on August 12, 2024, to live forevermore in her heavenly mansion. Mary was born the daughter of Clyde and Gracie Dixon on April 11, 1945. She was the sixth child of seven; brothers, Paul Eugene Dixon, Melvin (Ruth) Dixon and sisters, Hazel Dixon, Thelma (RW) Williams, Ruth (Jack) Williams and Linda (Thomas) Midkiff. Mary graduated from Shawnee High School in 1963. She retired after 24 years from Springfield Regional Medical Center where she worked in the billing department.



If you wanted to know more about anything, Mary was the one to find out! She was very much the family and friend detective! Nothing was a secret with her, if she wanted to know, she would know! Mary gave unconditionally to everyone. She was a caregiver to her sisters in their time of need. After their passing, she searched for a new meaning in her life to fulfill her nurturing nature! She could never allow the focus to be on her.



A time to visit with her family will be Friday, August 16, 2024 from 4  6 PM at First Church of Christ in Christian Union, 2101 Woodside Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 6 PM with Rev. Bruce Sigman and Pastor Nathan Carey officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 17th at 10 AM in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com



