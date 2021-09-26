DIXON, Lessie R.



Born August 2, 1929, in Brantley, AL, the 8th of 10



siblings, to the late Jessie and Essie Ridgeway, transitioned



into glory September 19, 2021. Lessie was a loving mother, grandmother, and a great



community worker. She sang in the Choir at Little Rock M.B. Church, Peoples C.M.E. Church, and was currently a member of College Hill Presbyterian. She was the longest living resident of Wood Glen. Preceded in death by husband, Morris Dixon, son, Victor. She leaves, son, Morris Jr.; daughters, Josephine and Shirley; sister, Cleola



Bailey; grandchildren, Daria, Germaine, Derrick, Yolanda,



Erika, Victoria, Katina, Sasha; a host of great and great-great-grandchildren. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Monday,



September 27, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Homegoing celebration at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens. Special thanks to Wood Glen Alzheimer's Facility.

