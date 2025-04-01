DIXON, Gary Lee



Dixon, Gary Lee, 77, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 28, 2025 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Gary was born October 28, 1947 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Arnold and Federica (White) Dixon. He was a 1965 graduate of Springfield South High School and a proud veteran of the United States Navy. On June 3, 1969, Gary survived the shipwreck of the U.S.S. Frank E. Evans in the South China Sea, in which 74 of his shipmates lost their lives. One of his favorite activities was attending reunions of the ship's crew at various locations around the country. After his military service, Gary worked at Cascade Corporation as a CNC machine operator, retiring after 34 years of service. In retirement, Gary loved traveling, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his grandson, who brought him great joy. He was an avid card player and never missed a game at various euchre clubs in Springfield. Gary will be remembered for his big laugh and wonderful sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who love him. The family would like to thank the staff of Springfield Regional Medical Center, who took wonderful care of him during the last months of his life. Survivors include his loving daughter, Pam Dixon (Bill Parker); beloved grandson, LCpl Noah Wooten; siblings, Dale (Beverly) Dixon, Linda Cook and Cheryl (Terry) Buck; three sisters-in-law, Louise Taylor, Waleka (Tim) Hetico and Billie (Joe) Blazer; numerous nieces and nephews, and dear friends Terry and Sharon Nykoluk and family. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Sandra, in 2010; a brother, Gene Dixon; nephew, Danny Dixon; and sister-in-law, Gertie Dixon. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Beverly Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Gary's name to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County or The U.S.S. Frank E. Evans Association, 2286 Morgan Rd., Carlsbad, CA 92008.



