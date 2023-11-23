Dixon, Florida Jean



Florida J. Dixon passed away peacefully on November 11, 2023. Florida was 85 years old and a native Daytonian, born March 21, 1938 to the late Floyd Dixon and Lillian Johnson. In addition to her parents, Florida was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Floyd Sr.; and daughter, Valeria (Shelley) McDaniel.



She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life her children: Valerie Peoples, Leatrice (Duane) Webster, Rodney (Patricia) Robinson, Gina Swann, Douglas Robinson Sr.; son in law, Norris McDaniel; grandchildren: Takiya Robinson, LaQuita (Brian) Lanier, Salim (Aleia) McDaniel, Travis Peoples, Douglas (Jasmine) Robinson, Jr., Chanele (Clifton) Robinson-Rucker, Candice Robinson, Quinton (Jennifer) Webster, Joseph Swann, Ryan Peoples, and Inishca (James) Jackson; 12 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



A special thank you is extended to the staff of Siena Woods Nursing Home who lovingly took care of her for the last 11 years.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 10:00-11:00am at First Baptist Church, 111 W. Monument Ave, Dayton. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am. Florida will be laid to rest at West Memory Gardens in Dayton.



