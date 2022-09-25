DIXON, Darlene



Age 76, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at First Thessalonians Baptist, 30 Oberlin Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev. Dr. Clifford Ballard officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



