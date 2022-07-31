journal-news logo
DIXON, Bonnie

DIXON, Bonnie Lou

Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Monday, August 1, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Greencastle Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

