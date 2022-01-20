Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

DIXON, Anthony

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DIXON, Anthony Lee

"Tony"

Born November 2, 1953, to Rubin and Evelyn Dixon, left this life January 12, 2022. Pastor Dixon was an amazing man of God, who touched many lives as a pastor. It was his greatest desire to be with his savior. Although we rejoice that he has obtained his reward, he will be greatly missed but never forgotten. He is preceded in death by his mother, brother, father-in-law, and mother-in-law. He leaves to cherish his memory, his father; daughter, LaChanna (Rashawn) Jackson; son, Jermaine (Nakia) Dixon; 6 grandchildren; sister, Sheila, brothers, Kevin and Dwayne Dixon; sister-in-law, Dorothy Turner; brother-in-law, Gary Stokes; several nieces, nephews, a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and church family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
MAHONEY, Marian
3
COLWELL, George
4
BROOKS, Marcina
5
BRETHEN, Robert
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top