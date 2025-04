Happy 88th Birthday!



William Dix Jr



4/30/1937-12/19/2023



One thing we can't get back is TIME! It's been a whole year and some change, and it still blows our mind. The thought of your voice and the scent of your cologne, you're not here physically but your Legacy we still carry on. Missing you daily! We love you Pawpaw.



