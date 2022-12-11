DIVER, Dorothy E.



Dorothy Elizabeth Diver died on December 6, 2022, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe, Ohio. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on December 1, 1928, to Arthur and Frances Diver. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Walter J. Diver, her sister, Jean Diver Buckley and a nephew, Walter John Diver. Dorothy leaves behind her nephew John Buckley, his wife Mary Beth and their children Molly, Rachel, Bridget and Ben Buckley; nephew Jim Buckley, his wife Tiffani and their children Stella and Sam Buckley; niece Ann Buckley and her husband Michael Kroll and their children Maureen Brown and Cooper Kroll; niece Susan Brown and her children Ian, Andrew and Nicholas Brown; nephew Tom Buckley, his wife Betsy and their children Emma Buckley and Owen McAvoy; niece Mary Johnson, her husband Mark and their daughter Natalie Johnson. Dorothy was a lifelong Middletonian and member of the Holy Family Parish. She attended Holy Trinity grade school and received her high school diploma from the Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Cincinnati. During the summer months, she studied piano with a professor at what was then Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She attended the College of Mount Saint Joseph and received her degree with honors and was awarded membership in Kappa Gamma Pi at the National Honor Society for Catholic women's colleges. She also received a gold medal for her participation in the college orchestra. Dorothy spent her 39-year career as an educator in the Middletown City School District. She taught English and French at Roosevelt, Manchester and Vail middle schools. For many years after her retirement in 1999, Dorothy frequently remarked that the best part of retirement was seeing her former students. She loved catching up and hearing stories about their lives, families, and accomplishments since she taught them in middle school. While teaching, Dorothy volunteered in the gift shop at Middletown Regional Hospital. After retirement, she continued volunteering at the hospital, but moved over to work in patient services. Dorothy also worked for ten years in the junior sportswear department of McAlpin's in the Town Mall. Family will greet friends starting at 10:00am on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church, located at 201 Clark Street, Middletown, Ohio. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00AM with Father John Civille as celebrant. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Dorothy will be laid to rest with her loving parents at Woodside Cemetery.



