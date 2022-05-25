DITZEL, Mary Ellen



Age 93, of Kettering, was born May 20, 1929, in Versailles, Ohio, and died May 21, 2022. She graduated from Parker



Co-op High School where she met her husband Bill, who was the love of her life for 65 years until his passing in 2016.



Always having a "head for numbers", Mom was bookkeeper for their business William Ditzel Productions and also an astute bridge player. But her shining moments were as a nurturing mother. Beyond caring for their well-being, Mom understood the value of family above all else and was unwavering in promoting strong ties. She is survived by her children: Cynthia Hassan and her



husband Michael, Constance Ditzel, Douglas Ditzel and wife Maggie, Thomas Ditzel, and Patricia Hecht and husband Jeff, and grandparent to eight grandchildren: John Weidenbacher, Laura and husband DJ DuRocher, Patrick, Nick and Ethan Ditzel, Abby, Joe and Benjamin Hecht, and great-granddaughter Hannah DuRocher. Mary Ellen is survived by her sister Jeanette Steece, and preceded in death by four



other siblings and parents, Alfred and Edith Frantz. Steeped in the strong work ethic of her farming grandparents, comforted by her mother's hearty meals of homemade egg noodles and powered by the industrious General Motors factory work of father and brothers, Mom passed on such traits and traditions. Also, as a generous friend and neighbor, Mom was kind,



gentle, and especially compassionate toward those struggling in some way. Mom and Dad were devout Catholics and longstanding parishioners of St Charles Borromeo. Thanks go to Josa at Hospice of Dayton and the caregivers and nurses at Brighton Gardens for their care in her last months. Visitation will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd.,



Kettering on Friday, May 27th from 3:30 to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial is at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500



Ackerman Blvd., Kettering on Saturday, May 28th, 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Charles Borromeo Church, or Hospice of Dayton.

