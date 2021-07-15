DITONTO, Thomas L. "Tom"



Age 55, of Baltimore, MD, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away August 19, 2020, at his residence. Tom was a Marketing Specialist with Verizon Wireless for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence J. Ditonto. Tom is survived by his mother, Joan H. Ditonto; sisters and brother-in-law, Deborah and George Baker of FL, Gina Laughlin of Bellbrook; twin brother, Timothy Ditonto of Dallas, TX; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday, July 17, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 AM until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas Ditonto Memorial Fund at Carroll High School in Tom's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

