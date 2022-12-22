DITMER, Gregory Kent



Gregory Kent Ditmer, age 80, of West Milton, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County. He was born December 24, 1941, to Keith and Dorothea (Moore) Ditmer in Troy, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents.



He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Dodie (Lowe) Ditmer of 55 years; daughter Tammy (Dennis) Delk of West Milton; granddaughter Emily Delk; sister Paige Johnson of West Milton.



Greg served his country proudly in the United States Navy and Army as a paratrooper in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was the past commander of the Mountain Top VFW #6557 and VFW Post 3283 in Huber Heights. He was a member of the American Legion Post 487 in West Milton, Military Order of the Cooties #83 in Huber Heights, Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3998 in Covington, and West Milton Masonic Lodge #577 F&AM. Greg also was an avid hunter and fisherman.



A Celebration of Greg's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online memories of Greg may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

