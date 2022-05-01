DISHER, James A. "Jim"



Age 83 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 19, 1938, to the late Willard and Celeste Disher. Jim was a graduate of Chaminade High School and served in the U.S. Army. Jim was the owner /operator of Disher's Bike Shop for over 55 years serving the Dayton and Englewood communities. His optimistic and servant attitude brought generations of families to his store. He was a member of the Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton and was an active member of The Ohio Wheelman Association. He also rode in many holiday parades and events. Jim loved to watch sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Jim was a loving husband,



father and grandfather who was also patient, generous and kind. He touched many lives and will always be remembered. He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Nancy (Lidie) Disher, children: Regina (Stephen) Rockey, Tina (Mike) Perry, Kenneth (Melissa) Wilcox, John (Shin Young) Wilcox, Lee Wilcox, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brother: David Disher, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Martha Corwin, Rose Routsong and William "Joe" Disher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Church of the Transfiguration, (972 S. Miami St., West Milton) with Father Michael Samala as celebrant. Entombment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition. Online condolences may be made to the family at



