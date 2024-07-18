DiNizo, Eileen

Eileen A. DiNizo, age 80 of Kettering, passed away July 15, 2024 at The Hospice of Dayton. She was born on August 31, 1943 in Dayton, the daughter of the late, Frank J. and Genevieve A. (Lenahan) Brogan. In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Brogan. She is survived by her three children, Debi (Vaughn) Ashmead, Ron (Nancy) DiNizo and Kelly Haluschak; grandchildren, Katie, John Austin, Anthony (Ashtyn), Gabrielle, Emily and Sarah. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory of Eileen or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

