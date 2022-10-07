DILLON, Terrance Lee "Terry"



Age 77, passed away on September 30, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. He was born on May 5, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Harvey M. and Helen M. (Knight) Dillon. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 9.5 years, Vicki (Peterson) Dillon, sister, Beverly A. (Dillon) Fout, children; Kevin Dillon, Denise (Dillon) Berner, Christi (Dillon) Violet, Bradley Dillon, step-children; Melissa Stoll, Melinda Vest, Brandy Cahall, and Matthew Cahall, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Terry was an avid fisher and hunter. He served as a 4-H Advisor for many years and raised show rabbits. He retired from International Harvester/Navistar and Bauer Stoves and Fireplaces after many years of service. Terry was a devoted husband and family man. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Jeremy Sarver. Terry will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park directly following the funeral service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



