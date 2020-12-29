X

DILLON, Mary

DILLON, Mary A.

70, of New Lebanon, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. She was born June 9, 1950, to Robert and Frances Irene (Huskey) Wilson. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Dillon; daughter, Woodina Dillon; parents; and niece, Duckie. She is

survived by her daughter,

Angie (Rod) Stone; sisters,

Betty (Wayne) Boyd, Brenda (Clifford) Jordan; grandchildren, Tiffany (Tony Veal) Stone, JT (Lauren) Stone, KJ Dillon, Pamela (Michael Floyd) Grimsley; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Olivia, Payton, Kacen, Elijah,

Austin, Allen; niece and nephews, Wayne, Johnnie Lee, Julie; and very close special friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to begin at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park. RogersFuneralHomes.com.

