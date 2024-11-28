Dillon, Donald L.



DILLON, Donald L. "Don", age 93, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, November 25, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton with his loving family at his side.







Don was born in Scottown, Ohio. He was a proud veteran, serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. Don became a civil servant and retired at age 55 from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He and Eileen, his wife of 67 years, enjoyed traveling, square dancing with friends, and attending their five grandkid's events. He loved golfing with his many golf buddies; was an avid reader of books; loved a good game of Euchre; and enjoyed spending time with friends at the VFW.







Donald is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Doug & Paula Dillon of Vandalia; daughter & son-in-law, Pamela & Dave Ball of Fairborn; grandchildren, Stephanie (Donivan) Preston, Derek Dillon (Kelsey Fyffe), Erika (Gareth) Graver, Megan (Stephen) Payne, David Ball; great-grandson, Damian Dillon; and many other relatives & friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, and half-brother.







His family and extended family were his world, and he would do anything for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was the best role model, mentor, supporter, and teacher  the best father anyone could have. We will miss him. "Don't take any wooden nickels".







The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Sunday, December 1, 2024, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Private services with interment at Dayton National Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Danbury Senior Living Huber Heights and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their loving care. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton at https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/ or Field of Hope at https://fieldofhope.life/giving/.



