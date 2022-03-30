DILLMAN, Virginia M.



Virginia M. Dillman, 92, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home. She was born in Hamilton on November 2, 1929, to parents, William and Emma (Bruns) Niederauer. Virginia worked along side her family at their company, Dillman Foods. Mrs. Dillman loved her family and will be greatly missed by her son, Roger



Steven and daughter-in-law, Brenda Kay Dillman;



granddaughter, Betsy (Terrell) Mayfield; great-grandchildren, Keaton (Maylan) Mayfield and Kenna (John Austin) Earles; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger W. Dillman in 2014; and two sisters, Marjorie Neff and Donna Klaaren. Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - Ohio Alleycat Resource (OAR), 5619 Orlando Place, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Please sign the guestbook at



