DILLHOFF, Carol Rose

Age 80, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Quaker Heights Nursing Home. Carol was born May 18, 1941, in Dayton, OH, to the late Otto and Edith (Prestal) Wenning. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed

traveling and the many cruises they took. She was the Queen Mother of the Red Hat Ladies. Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Dillhoff; her four children, Darlene (Tom) Henz, Richard (Kim) Dillhoff, Dale (Holly) Dillhoff, Ronnie (LeAnn) Dillhoff; her eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Michael, John, Jennifer, Robert, Alexis,

Andrew, SaraAnn; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Wenning; her best traveling buddies, Pat and Barney

McGovern. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am, Friday,

December 10, 2021, at St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro, OH, with Fr. James

Manning Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9am to 10am at the church.




