DILLER, Charles Edwin "Ed"



69, of Springfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away on August 31st, 2021. He was born in



Dayton, Ohio, on October 24th, 1951, to the late Clarence Charles and Joanne Bussey Diller. Ed was an avid designer and innovator in the field of mechanical engineering for the past 50 years, of which the last six years were spent with



Elliott Tool Technologies in Dayton, Ohio. Throughout his



career, Ed attained five U.S. patents for tool design. He had a keen sense for identifying problems and creating solutions,



ultimately viewing his career as a hobby. Ed was a Christian, and an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He openly shared his faith and found comfort in praying for



other people. He aspired to live his life in accordance with the teachings of Jesus. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed solving puzzles, in particular Sudoku, and delivering a good dad joke. In his spare time, he relaxed by playing a round of golf. But his favorite pastime of all was spending time with his family, and always looked forward to annual family vacations. Ed is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Shiner) Diller; two daughters, Becky (Boyd) Barger, and Bethany (Zachary) Baum; and two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brenden Barger. He leaves



behind two sisters, a brother, a sister-in-law, multiple nieces and nephews, co-workers, close friends, and beloved pets. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his in-laws, and two brothers-in-law. The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of Cleveland Clinic, as well as Hospice of Dayton, for the exceptional care and comfort provided daily. Donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or Tunnel to



Towers Foundation, Ed's favorite charity. Visitation hours will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 5-8 PM at Trostel,



Chapman, Dunbar, & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church in Springfield, Ohio, on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



