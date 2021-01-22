DILLARD, William J. "Bill"



Age 100, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at his home.



He was born on August 23, 1920, in Clark County to the late Thomas W. and Emma P.. (Strain) Dillard. Bill proudly served his county in the U.S.



Army during World War II. He retired from The Champion Chemical Company in Springfield. Bill had also worked on his family farm in South Charleston for most of his life.



Bill was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Dorothy (Knisley) Dillard; daughter, Brenda Linson; stepson, Rick Lewis; granddaughters, Michele Dillard and



Kimberly Gilland; and siblings, Wayne Dillard, Carol Greer, Mary Downing, and Victoria Dillard.



Survivors include his wife, Betty (Matthews) Dillard; son, Mike (Pat) Dillard; stepsons, Jeff Creamer, and Robert (Martha) Lewis; son-in-law, Gene Linson; grandchildren, Steve (Lenny) Linson, Dan Gilland, James (Amanda) Dillard, and Pamela (Dillard) McKinster; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and brother, Paul Dillard.



The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at the Grace Community Church, 7224 Main St., South Solon, OH 43153, with Pastor Bruce Sigman officiating with burial to follow at the Rose Hill Burial Park. Family and friends may visit at the church on Monday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home in Washington CH. Online condolences may be sent to



www.summersfuneralhome.com