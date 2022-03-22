journal-news logo
X

DILLARD, Shirley

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DILLARD (Tirey),

Shirley Anne

Shirley Anne (Tirey) Dillard of Lexington, Virginia, was

received in Heaven early Friday morning, March 4, just 26 days short of her 87th birthday.

Born in Middletown, Ohio, March 30, 1935, the youngest child and third daughter of

Edward W. and Annalee

(Morrison) Tirey, she met the love of her life, Sherwin Wayne Dillard, in California and brought their son back to Ohio.

Preceded in death by her sisters Gurtice and Mildred and brothers Robert and William, she is survived by her brother Jack Tirey, 96, of Blanchester, Ohio, her son, Sherwin W. Dillard, Jr. of Lexington, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Burial, March 10, was at Lexington's Stonewall

Jackson Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
GANTT, Virginia
2
Arnold-Gates, Connie
3
BAKER, Anthony
4
Barhorst, Treva
5
JOHNSTON, Lynn
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top