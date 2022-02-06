Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

DILLARD, John

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DILLARD, John W.

83, of South Vienna, went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, February 3, 2022. He was born in South Vienna on April 1, 1938, the son of

Clifford W. and Edith P. (Huff) Dillard. A life-long farmer, John also retired from Navistar in 1987 following over 25 years of service. He was an honest and hard-working and was well liked and respected by

everyone who knew him. John was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a charter member of Fowler Road Church. Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers, Ed, Verlyn and David. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Zelma M. (Perry) Dillard; children, Deb, Steve (Kristine) Dillard, Ron Dillard, and Donna (Rocky) Pack; grandchildren, Amanda (Joe) Lemond, Kathryn and Seth Dillard; great-grandchildren, Addison and Carter Lemond; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be greatly missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE

FUNERAL HOME. John's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Fowler Road Church, 2805 Fowler Rd. with Rev. Tim Dotson presiding. Burial will be in South Solon Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
KELLER, Sophia
3
BERINGER, William
4
CLARK, Gail
5
SOLAZZO, Dominic
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top