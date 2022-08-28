DILL, MARY ANNE

DILL (Ragland),



Mary Anne



Mary Anne (Ragland) Dill, 72, of Springfield, passed away August 23, 2022, in the Ohio State University Hospital. She was born November 2, 1949, in Springfield, the daughter of Talmadge and Myra B. (Tilley) Ragland, Sr. Mary was a member of the Restored Life Ministries, Akbar Temple, Black Diamond Motorcycle Club where she was affectionately known as "Lottsa Mama" and the Daughters of Isis. A graduate of South High and Clark State Community College, she had been employed at Mercy St. John's Center and Southbrook Care Center as a social worker and at Simplie D'Vine. She is survived by children: Jamel Williams, Donnie Hughes, Dexter Hughes, J. W. Hughes, Ki Hughes, Kenji Hughes, Jeremy Hubert, Greg Carney, Kuh'Mye Neville and Tawanna Manier; nephews: Ronald (Sherri) Ragland, Sr., Reggie Ragland and Ricky (Justine Nared) Ragland; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dill; lifelong partner, James (JT) Hughes; a son, Dovon Williams; siblings: Talmadge Ragland, Jr., Ayubu Moyo, Joan Ragland-Vance, Owusu (Richard) Ragland; nieces: Vickie Ragland-Wells, Annette Ragland and Carla Ragland and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday in the Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Avenue, Springfield, OH 45506 with Rev. Larry D. Coleman officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the services. JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at



