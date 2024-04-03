Dill, Lisa Anne



Dill, Lisa Anne, 60 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. She was born in Springfield on March 25, 1963 the daughter of Cedric Burns and Sheilla D. (Channels) Burns-Rice. Lisa worked as a social worker at Oesterlen Services for Youth and was a member of Eastern Star, Ladies United and Pink Warriors. To know Lisa was to know love. Quick with her wit, her sometimes unwarranted candor, and her sass was just a small portion of who she was to the world. But to her family, friends and especially her son and grandchildren she was our world. Her safe haven was often found in a kitchen, where she would throw anything in a pot and make it a "recipe" for you to try, to the many "hmmms" if something was good, to the grunt and groan of something she didn't like all mixed in one! Lisa's heart was big, and often wore it on her sleeve, loving those beyond their faults and providing encouragement even at times when she lacked that for herself. Her infamous "yeah", was often her answering herself and others, but one we knew was one of adoration. Her gift to draw, write short stories and poetry was enough to encapsulate the audience of many, and though a dream deferred was never one denied as those gifts will forever live on. Lisa's infectious personality is one that will forever reside in our hearts and minds, as she truly was our warrior. Though many may remember her fight, her family asks that you remember her tenacity and dimpled smile, as we will. She was preceded in death by her father, Cedric Burns; two sisters, Lena Channels, and Kim Burns; special friend, Michelle Mack; nephew, Khyree Beard and Sister in love, Lynne Mahmood. She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted mother, Sheilla Burns-Rice; a loving son and daughter-in-law, Kaylen (Amanda) McIntosh; three grandchildren, Isaiah Burns, Taysia and Tayshawn Walton; brothers, Vince Burns (best friend) and Mike (Pam) Brown, Shawn Burns ; sisters, Lizzy Brown, Tanisha (Damon) Martin, special friends, Michelle Cherry, Kay Praeter, Geanie (Tom) Robinson, KaChynda Arnold, Phyllis Isely, Leanna Henry, Saundra Berrien, Sonya Swain, Sandra Wynn, Pamela Mack, Jill Maine, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews , aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, as she never met a stranger to cherish her beloved memory. With Love, Lisa's Army! Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Michael Young officiating.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com